Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Plateau releases N10m for operation of children with heart defects

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Plateau State government said it had released N10million to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, for the operation of 10 children with various heart defects. The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Nazif made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Jos. The statement read that “the Simon Lalong-led administration is determined to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.