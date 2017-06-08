Playboy Recreates Iconic Covers with Playmates Now in Their 40s, 50s and 60s – PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Playboy Recreates Iconic Covers with Playmates Now in Their 40s, 50s and 60s
The models are back! Playboy invited seven models who previously graced the magazine's cover to recreate their iconic photos from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Lisa Matthews, 47, who starred on the June 1991 cover, says that people would come up to her to say …
