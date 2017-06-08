Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Playboy Recreates Iconic Covers with Playmates Now in Their 40s, 50s and 60s – PEOPLE.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


PEOPLE.com

Playboy Recreates Iconic Covers with Playmates Now in Their 40s, 50s and 60s
PEOPLE.com
The models are back! Playboy invited seven models who previously graced the magazine's cover to recreate their iconic photos from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Lisa Matthews, 47, who starred on the June 1991 cover, says that people would come up to her to say …
Playboy asks past Playmates to recreate their iconic covers, proves age is just a numberChron.com
Playboy Tapped All its OG Playmates to Recreate Their Iconic Covers Decades LaterPapermag
7 former playmates re-create their Playboy coversChannel 24
Inquirer.net –Business Insider –PagalParrot –Happy
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.