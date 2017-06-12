Plett And Knysna Aftermath Captured On Eerie Drone Video

Since the raging fires first began to die down, we were bombarded with images of the aftermath of the Plettenberg Bay and Knysna fires.

And it was devastating.

Most of the photographs focused on one subject – a burnt home, an abandoned car, a saved pet – but we couldn’t help but wonder what the whole area looks like.

While firefighters pushed to contain fires on Sunday morning, and many residents found solace elsewhere, a drone flew over the devastation and captured what the two seaside towns now look like:

Under #KnysnaFire, social media platforms have their own stash of images. I found this comparison of the Knysna Heads that gives a little perspective:

Heartbreak.

Blame the gays or white monopoly capital, apparently (HERE).

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

