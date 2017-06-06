Pages Navigation Menu

PMB Recuperating Fast – Aisha Buhari 

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah
Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, this morning, returned from the UK, where she went to visit her husband, who is on medical leave.
According to a statement by the Director of Information to the Wife of the President,Suleiman Haruna,Mrs. Buhari, on arrival, conveyed the appreciation of the President to Nigerians over their constant prayers and said he will soon be with them as he is recuperating fast.
Mrs. Buhari called on Nigerians to continue to be strong in the face of challenges and to support the Federal Government in implementing the agenda for which they were elected.
‘Mr. President thanked the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and called on Nigerians to continue to support the acting President in his effort to actualize the mandate of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC).’ She said.
Mrs. Buhari traveled the UK last week to spend some time with the President.

