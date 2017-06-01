‘Pokémon Go’ drove The Pokémon Company’s profits to record heights
The Pokémon Company had a banner year, thanks in large part to the continued success of augmented reality game Pokémon Go. Unsurprisingly, it’s investing heavily in Pokémon Go’s future.
