Police apprehends herdsmen, kidnappers’s arms supplier in Delta

By Emma Amaize

A Katsina State-born supplier of arms and ammunition to herdsmen and kidnap syndicates in Delta State, has finally been apprehended by operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad, SAKCCS, Delta Command and Eagle Vigilante group, Abraka Market, Asaba.

Commissioner of Police, Delta state, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed the arrest of the arms dealer and kidnap linchpin to Saturday Vanguard, said: “His arrest, weekend, is a major breakthrough for us in the battle against killer- herdsmen and kidnappers in the state.”

Ibrahim said that operatives, who acted on intelligence, swooped on him at about 16.45 hours on June 1, adding: “He is a 56-year-old notorious kidnap kingpin, illegal arms dealer and supplier of arms and ammunition to kidnap syndicates from Dutsenma town, Katsina state, who has been on our watch list for a long time.

“The suspect resides at Cable Point area, Asaba and has complicity in most kidnappings related to supply of arms and ammunition. Investigation is ongoing in the case,” he asserted.

In a related development, the Safer Highways Patrol 019 stationed at Edo/Delta boundary at Alifekede community has arrested a 40-year-old suspect, Sylvester, who specialized in opening and stealing parked vehicles with a master key.

Luck ran out of the suspect driving in a Toyota Camry car, registration number, DELTA AKU 837 HT, white in colour, when the team flagged him down for a search and upon interrogation on discovering some discrepancies in the vehicle particulars, he confessed to have used a master key to remove the car from where it was parked.

Commissioner Ibrahim told our reporter: “The vehicle was being driven with a Rivers plate number, NDN 616 JP belonging to another vehicle and on a close search, one University of Benin, UNIBEN security pass permit was found on the suspect.”

He said detectives at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, for investigation

The post Police apprehends herdsmen, kidnappers’s arms supplier in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

