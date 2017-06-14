Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

Kano Police Command has arrested no fewer than 124 suspected rapists and gays across the state between April and June.

While parading the suspects in Kano, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Magaji Majia, said they had recorded 115 cases of rape, sodomy and other acts of gross indecency within the period under review.

The PPRO noted that 128 victims were involved in the crimes, out of which 124 suspects had been arrested.

DSP Majia said: “94 cases were charged to courts, while 13 other cases were under investigation.”

DSP Majia appealed to religious leaders, traditional rulers and other well-meaning Nigerians to join hands in fighting the social vices.

The post Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

