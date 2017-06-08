Police arrest 2 over death of Italy based Nigerian

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—TWO suspects, alleged to have murdered Mr. Omoruyi Okundolor, an Italian-based Nigerian in Benin, the Edo State capital, have been arrested by men of the state Police Command.

They alleged that the deceased’s former lover contracted them to kill Okundolor because the deceased jilted her.

The suspects, who were paraded by the Edo State Police Commissioner, Haliru Gwandu, confessed that four

of them embarked on the mission to eliminate the deceased and named one Moses and Power as members of the gang.

The said female lover, identified as Mercy, and the two accomplices are now at large.

The arrested suspects alleged that the plot to eliminate Okundolor was hatched at a drinking spot at Evbuotubu area of Benin.

Vanguard was informed by the police that an 18-year-old girl, who recognised one of the suspects, when they went for the mission, was equally killed.

Gwandu, who described such killings as wicked and barbaric, vowed to bring to book the female lover and other suspects currently on the run.

He said: “There is no hiding place for them because what they have done is evil against man and God and they will surely face the law. This is a vicious gang that must not be allowed to further hurt innocent Nigerians.

“Even if one decides to jilt you, killing the person is not an option; that is wickedness. And such people are enemies of the society. No excuse can be acceptable for killing someone.

“We must orientate ourselves and inform others because we have been witnessing such crimes these days and it is shocking. It is actually a devilish act which must be stopped.”

