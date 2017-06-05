Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest 2 suspected Kogi based kidnappers

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has arrested two suspected kidnappers, whose gang have been allegedly terrorising Kogi and its environs, the Commander, ACP Abba Kyari, has said. Kyari, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday. Kyari said that following the Kidnapping of Alhaji Jibrin Idris, an Islamic Scholar in Enabo, Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi, on Feb.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.