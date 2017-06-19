Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers of 5 ABU, polytechinc students, others

The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested eight

suspected kidnappers of five students of Ahmadu Bello University, and Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, both in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this at a news conference

in Abuja on Monday.

He said the suspects were Adamu Mamman, 35; alias master, the gang leader, Ali Rabo, 27; alias blacky, second in command, Shehu Shagari, 27; third in command and Umar Antijo, 27; informant to the gang.

Others were Auwalu Ahmadu, 27; alias mota, Babangida Abdullahi, 31; receiver of stolen items, Usman Abdulmumuni, 27; receiver and Ahmadu Abdullahi, 30; also a receiver.

Moshood said the suspects were also responsible for the abduction of the driver to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs.

He added that items recovered from them were three cell phones, four SIM cards, N17,000, cutlasses and two pairs of army uniforms.

The police spokesman explained that the suspects, who were arrested at different locations, had confessed and stated their roles in the kidnap for ransom on the Kaduna/Abuja highway.

He said many of the rescued victims had also identified the suspects and investigation was ongoing to also know the source of the army camouflage the suspects had.

He pointed out that the arrest followed massive deployment of Special Intervention Forces (SIF) on the highway by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

He said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation, while efforts would be made to sustain the success recorded.

Moshood urged the public to continue to cooperate and give useful information to the police to prevent crime in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrhaim Idris, had on June 14, deployed 600 special squad and 90 patrol vehicles to the Abuja-Kaduna road following rampant cases of kidnapping on that route. (NAN)