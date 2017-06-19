Police arrest kidnappers of ABU students, others

The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested eight suspected kidnappers of five students of Ahmadu Bello University, and Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, both in Zaria, Kaduna State. The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday. He said the suspects were Adamu Mamman, 35; alias master, the gang leader, Ali Rabo, 27; alias blacky, second in command, Shehu Shagari, 27; third in command and Umar Antijo, 27; informant to the gang.

