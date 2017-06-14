Police arrest killers of bank agent in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Eight suspects have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command over the killing of a bank agent, Awodiran Sunday, a month ago.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, disclosed that the late Awodiran was murdered in cold blood on Sunday, May 14 on his way home from work.

Oyeyemi said: “The 38-year-old indigene of Ekiti State was attacked by hoodlums at Lambe junction, Alausa Village in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State at 9:45pm.

“He was dispossessed of N200,000, some recharge cards and ATM cards. After which he was stabbed to death.

“The case was reported at Ajuwon Divisional Headquar-ters and the DPO, SP Kazeem Afolabi, was given a matching order by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book by all means.”

