Police arrest man with fresh human head and vagina inside his jeep (Photos)

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Osun State Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old man, Ajibade Rasheed with fresh human parts in Osogbo, capital of Osun State. The commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye while parading the suspect said Ajibade was caught by policemen at Olu-Ode area. A fresh head of a woman, intestine, lung, virgina, liver and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

