Police arrest man with fresh human head and vagina inside his jeep (Photos)

Osun State Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old man, Ajibade Rasheed with fresh human parts in Osogbo, capital of Osun State. The commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye while parading the suspect said Ajibade was caught by policemen at Olu-Ode area. A fresh head of a woman, intestine, lung, virgina, liver and […]

