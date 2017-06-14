Police arrest man with fresh human skull in Lagos

A 45-year-old man, Lucien Tosume has been arrested with a fresh human skull by the Police in Lagos. He was arrested on June 4 2017 following an intelligence report in Iraye village, Sagamu local government area of Ogun state, Olarinde Famous-Cole, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer said. He added that the suspect who specializes in the sale of human skull, was accosted by police officers who disguised as potential buyers of human body parts.

