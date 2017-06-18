Police arrest pastor for defiling, impregnating 11 year-old girl

The operatives of Runuolumeni Police Divisional Headquarters in Obio/Akpor LGA have arrested a Pentecostal pastor in Rivers State, Legitom Doctor, for defiling and impregnating an 11-year-old girl. The Pastor, who is the head of Greater Grace and Mercy Church in Rumuolumeni, had, on December 2016, allegedly forced his victim to bed and impregnated her. The …

