Police arrest suspected female kidnapper of two siblings in Kwara

Tope Sunday, Ilorin MEN of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested a suspected female Kidnapper, Hauwa Sulaiman, who allegedly kidnapped two siblings, Bolaji and Malik Elasun in Ilorin, Kwara State. Nigerian Pilot gathered that the suspect allegedly lured her victims who are three and five years of age respectively with N50. […]

