Police arrest three Chinese nationals with 474 iPhones, 350000 SIM cards – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Police arrest three Chinese nationals with 474 iPhones, 350000 SIM cards
The Nation Newspaper
Police on Monday arrested three Chinese nationals in Thailand after being nabbed with 474 iPhones and nearly 350,000 SIM cards which they used to manipulate product information on WeChat. Police officer Wassapan Sirikulkamonchat said in addition to …
Fake Likes probe turns to local operators
Chinese 'Likes' Farmers Arrested in Thai Border Town
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!