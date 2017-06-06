Police arrest two notorious kidnappers in Kogi, Enugu

Men of the Nigeria Police have arrested two wanted notorious kidnappers in Kogi State. The police had launched a manhunt for the duo of 24-year-old Suleiman Isah and Musa Mohammed, 31, both natives of Ankpa LGA of Kogi State, after they allegedly abducted one Jibrin Idris, an Islamic scholar and the chief Imam at Enabo […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

