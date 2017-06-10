Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrests 8 persons for diverting good worth N23m belonging to Unilever Industries

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Men of the Police force has arrested a truck driver of Unilever Industries identified as , Segun Oguma and seven others have been arrested by the police for allegedly diverted N23m worth of goods entrusted to be delivered to a customer in Aba, Abia State. The suspects were arrested by the police while offloading the …

The post Police arrests 8 persons for diverting good worth N23m belonging to Unilever Industries appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.