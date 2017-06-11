Police arrests bank customer over N4.1 million theft

Union Bank of Nigeria has gotten one of its customers identified as Emeka Chukwuma, 62, by the Ikoyi Division of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stealing the sum of N4,176,950.65 belonging to the bank which it erroneously transferred into his account. The suspect was arrested on the order of the Divisional Police Officer, …

The post Police arrests bank customer over N4.1 million theft appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

