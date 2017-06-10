Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrests fake minister for attempting to defraud Seriki of $10000 – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Police arrests fake minister for attempting to defraud Seriki of $10000
Vanguard
A member of a notorious fraud syndicate, Prince Momoh Enema, that specialized in defrauding prominent citizens in various parts of the country, using the name of the serving Minister of Interior, Abdulraman, Dambazau, has been arrested by the police in …
Man impersonates Dambazzau, defrauds victim of $10000The Nation Newspaper
Fake Minister Caught Trying to Defraud Sokoto Chief | PhotoInformation Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.