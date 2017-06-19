Police arrests suspected London mosque attacker

The man suspected of ploughing a van into Muslims leaving late-night prayers at a London mosque has now been arrested on terror grounds, police said Monday. The 47-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after the incident in Finsbury Park early Monday. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and eight people were taken …

The post Police arrests suspected London mosque attacker appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

