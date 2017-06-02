Police arrests suspected solar vandals in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested two suspected solar panel vandals operating within the Abuja metropolis. Solomon Kwaghmgulum, 34 and Mohammed Haruna, 30, were arrested at about 9pm on Thursday along AYA bridge, Abacha Road. The police said their anti-car theft team received a tip-off from a member of the public that the …

The post Police arrests suspected solar vandals in Abuja appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

