Police arrests three suspects in connection with kidnap of students in Lagos

Days after the abduction of six pupils from Igbonla Model College, the Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has announced that it has arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnap of the students. According to ACP Abba Kyari, the three suspects arrested have been involved in various …

The post Police arrests three suspects in connection with kidnap of students in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

