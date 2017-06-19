Police arrests two robbers for stealing batteries ( Read full story )

Pages Navigation Menu

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing eight heavy-duty batteries at a mast site of a telecommunications company, Etisalat Nigeria, in the Isara-Remo area of the state. The suspects, Bashiru Jelili and Madu Nwete, were said to have been arrested on Saturday. According to the state Police Public …

