Police arrests two robbers for stealing batteries ( Read full story )

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing eight heavy-duty batteries at a mast site of a telecommunications company, Etisalat Nigeria, in the Isara-Remo area of the state. The suspects, Bashiru Jelili and Madu Nwete, were said to have been arrested on Saturday. According to the state Police Public …

