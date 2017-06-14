Police ban processions in Kogi, say Dino did not obtain permission before holding rally

The police command in Kogi on Wednesday announced an indefinite ban on rally, public procession and demonstration in all parts of the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Wilson Inalegwu who made the disclosure in Lokoja during a meeting with area commanders, divisional police officers and senior police personnel said the ban takes immediate effect.

He said unknown gunmen attacked people at a rally being addressed by Sen. Dino Melaye in Lokoja on June 12 and the current tensed security situation in the state informed the decision.

Inalegwu added that the decision was approved during an emergency meeting of the state security council held on June 13 and would remain in force until the situation improved.

He said no public rally, procession or demonstration would be allowed in the state again without comprehensive threat assessment report from the area commanders and divisional police officers and final approval from him.

The commissioner described the invasion of the rally being addressed by Melaye as unfortunate, sad and avoidable, reiterating, however, that the senator did not obtain permission before holding the rally.

He directed his officers to start arresting motorists engaging in illegal use of siren on highways in the state as from June 22.

He said vehicles with covered number plates and illegible number plates should also be impounded and their drivers arrested.

The police commissioner said a task force that would implement the decision had been set up.

He, however, added that the state governor, his deputy, ambulances, emergency response vehicles and the Central Bank of Nigeria bullion vans were exempted from the ban.

He directed police area commanders and divisional police officers to formally inform local government chairmen, commissioners, traditional rulers and others in writing, about the ban on siren.

He said “no abuses will be tolerated; it is strictly for crime control and not any other motive.”

The police boss described the situation in the state as calm, saying that the rate of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes had reduced.

He stressed the need for the police to be ahead of hoodlums always and urged officers to constantly raid criminals’ hideouts based on intelligence and in line with best practices and respect for human rights.

The post Police ban processions in Kogi, say Dino did not obtain permission before holding rally appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

