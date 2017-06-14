Pages Navigation Menu

Police bans Dino Melaye, others from holding unapproved rally in Kogi

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kogi State Police Command on Wednesday announced an indefinite ban on rally, public procession and demonstration in all parts of the state. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Wilson Inalegwu, who made the announcement in Lokoja during a meeting with area commanders, divisional police officers and senior police personnel said the ban takes immediate […]

