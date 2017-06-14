Pages Navigation Menu

Police Beats Up School Children Blantyre For Protesting

Malawi police on Wednesday were  heavy-handed  on protesting  learners in primary school  beating up the schoolchildren mercilessly who were on the streets demonstrating against the nationwide strike by their teachers.

Schoolchildren continue protests in Blantyre

The protests have entered a third day in Blantyre with pupils from  Kachanga primary School in Chileka blocking the road to Chileka airport and smashing some vehicles.

Despite beating the protesting learners, police arrested three who were  taken to Chileka Police Station where they are being kept.

Chileka police spokesperson Grace Mwale confirmed the arrest of the schoolchildren.

In a statement released Wednesday, national police spokesperson James Kadadzera  condemned  “shameful act” by the learners  and urged them to follow proper procedures to present their grievances

He strongly warned protestors from taking the law into their own hands as solution to have their voices heard.

He further said police believe some criminals took advantage of the rioting pupils to steal from unsuspecting passers-by.

“We believe rogues hiding behind the pupils blocked the roads, stoned motorists, interrupted traffic flow, demanded money from motorists, which are all illegal and criminal acts.”

