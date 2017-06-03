Police boss cautions against human rights abuse

By Dayo Johnson Akure

THE Police High Commission yesterday frowned at the incessant Human Rights abuses and act of impunity by its men and officers across the country.

It also preached to it’s men and officers that collecting bribe from innocent people would not make them rich or prosperous but by being diligent.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG, South West, Foluso Adebanjo said this in Akure while addressing men and officers of the Ondo state police command during a working visit .

Adebanjo who warned that the Police high commission would no longer condone human rights violations on the part of its officers across the country said offenders would be dealt with severely.

“We would no longer condone human rights abuses or any act of impunity on the part of our men and officers. The uniform does not make you to be above the law. Respect begets respect.

“Suspects should be released under 24 hours . We would also not tolerate corrupt practices. The police high commission has put in place monitoring units to bring to book any corrupt officer.

On the rampant accidental discharges,the DIG said that anyone that is involved would be tried and dismissed under 48hours of the committing the offence.

Adebanjo added that extra-judicial killings would not be tolerated by the Police force and culprits would be brought to book.

Advising them against collecting bribes, the police Chief said “ bribe would not make you rich, do your job conscientiously and God will bless you in return.

“ If you do your work well, you will not lack and if man fails to reward you God will reward you in return .

Earlier, the state police commissioner Hilda Harrison complained of inadequate manpower and vehicles.

Harrison noted that the low level of crime was as a result of the cooperation received from members of the public.

Meanwhile, the Police high commission has approved the establishment of a area police command for the State in Okitipupa on the request of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN

The commission said the establishment of the area command was meant to secure the coastal communities and other towns in the southern senatorial district.

The DIG made the announcement during his courtesy call on the governor yesterday in Akure.

The police boss warned criminal elements in the senatorial district to either turn a new leaf or vacate the place, failure of which, he said the long arm of the law would catch up with them.

Akeredolu had called for the additional area command to ensure adequate security of the state from the menace of kidnapping and other criminal elements.

He had said that kidnapping had become a serious concern to all, even in neighboring states.

The governor said “These miscreants are trying to infiltrate our state and it is only the police that can guarantee our security.”

The post Police boss cautions against human rights abuse appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

