Police, car dealers to authenticate vehicles for sale

By Gabriel Olawale

lagos—A Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, that will create an authentic data base for members of the public and their vehicles, under supervision of the Nigeria Police Force was at the weekend signed between an IT company, Media Concepts International and Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria, AMDON.

The MoU will protect car dealers and owners against theft.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, President of AMDON, Prince Ajibola Adedoyin, said the technological innovation is geared towards checking car theft and the status of any car to be sure it really belongs to the seller.

“When we looked inwards at the problems faced by our members and even the public, we thought of embracing this initiative. Our members can now conduct their businesses in a very safe atmosphere. A vehicle can be brought to you with original documents and yet, it is a stolen vehicle. But, now, you can know if a car is a stolen car or not, even from the point of purchase.

“It is a win-win situation for both the buyers the sellers and the Nigerian Police, who are often left with the headache of going in search of missing cars.

“Every business must have a regulatory body and we are going to ensure that every member complies because it is very important for our business and it is important for national security because we are always at the receiving end.

“When a thief steals a cars from a seller, we are sometimes made to pay back for it, as sellers, but when the thief is caught, who tells the thief to return the car or its price to the dealer?,” Adedoyin said.

The representative of the Police, ACP Ayotunde Omodeinde, while describing the initiative as laudable said “the Police working with AMDON would ensure that when vehicles are taken to them, they can confirm if the vehicles are stolen before buying.

Noting that the innovation has come to bring an end to vehicular crimes in the country, the Chairman of the company behind the innovation, Dr. Tope Agbeyo, said “This innovation is to improve on the safety and security of our people and to ensure that the standard of doing business in motor dealership is greatly improved on.

The post Police, car dealers to authenticate vehicles for sale appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

