Police Catches Man Who Disguised Himself Like A Lady To Write O Level Exams For His Girlfriend (Photos)

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

This man was caught trying to write his girlfriend’s O’Level exam.

If love could be the reason why he did this is really funny, does it mean his girlfriend cannot write her own exams or is the guy an exam expert.

This whole thing is indeed laughable though. Lol!!!

Photos Below

