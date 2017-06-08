Police confirm 13 persons dead in Borno multiple explosions

The Police Command in Borno on Thursday confirmed the killing of 13 persons after Wednesdays multiple attack in Maiduguri. Mr Damian Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, disclosed this in Maiduguri at a news conference on the attack. He said “suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Alidawari Village near Jiddari Polo area in Maiduguri […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

