Police confirms death of 12 people in a suicide bomb attack in Borno

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed that five Boko Haram terrorists have killed 12 persons in a multiple suicide bomb attack at Kofa community in Dalori on Sunday.

Kofa community is located about eight kilometres away from Maiduguri along Maiduguri/ Konduga road.

DSP Victor Isuku, the spokesperson of the command, in a statement issued on Monday and made available to newsman in Maiduguri said , “at about 2030hrs, five female suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Device(IED),  strapped to their bodies in Kofa community.”

He explained that the first suicide bomber detonated her explosive laddened body  near a mosque, killing seven persons while the  second detonated in a house killing five persons.

“Two other suicide bombers detonated within the same vicinity, killing themselves only.

“A total of seventeen persons, including the five suicide bombers died, while eleven persons sustained injuries and were rushed to UMTH.”

Isuku added that  EOD team of the Nigeria Police Force  were mobilized to the scene and normalcy has since been restored.

