Police confirms death of 12 people in a suicide bomb attack in Borno
Kofa community is located about eight kilometres away from Maiduguri along Maiduguri/ Konduga road.
DSP Victor Isuku, the spokesperson of the command, in a statement issued on Monday and made available to newsman in Maiduguri said , “at about 2030hrs, five female suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Device(IED), strapped to their bodies in Kofa community.”
He explained that the first suicide bomber detonated her explosive laddened body near a mosque, killing seven persons while the second detonated in a house killing five persons.
“Two other suicide bombers detonated within the same vicinity, killing themselves only.
“A total of seventeen persons, including the five suicide bombers died, while eleven persons sustained injuries and were rushed to UMTH.”
Isuku added that EOD team of the Nigeria Police Force were mobilized to the scene and normalcy has since been restored.
The post Police confirms death of 12 people in a suicide bomb attack in Borno appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!