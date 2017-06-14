Police: Death toll rises to 12 in London blaze

The death toll in the blaze that engulfed a residential tower in west London early on Wednesday has risen to 12 and “will rise further,” Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said. Emergency services are continuing a “long and complex operation’’ in the building, and the “incredibly challenging’’ task of confirming how many people are missing. “It is very, very challenging to put a number on those unaccounted for,’’ Cundy told reporters.

