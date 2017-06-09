Police deny Abuja-Kaduna road kidnap saga

The Kaduna State Police command, on Friday denied reports in some section of the media that 20 people were kidnapped on Wednesday along Abuja-Kaduna express way.

The Commissioner of Police ,Mr Agyole Abeh, said this at a news conference in Kaduna on Friday,

“The Command wishes to state that, there was no report of such incident and the story is entirely a fabricated falsehood intended to create fear in the minds of citizens.

“It is pertinent to note that command has not relented in acting on reports on the suspected activities of criminals in the state.”

The commissioner, who was represented by his deputy in charge of operations, Mr. Abdulrahaman Ahmed, said the command had only recorded an incident where five persons driving along Kaduna-Abuja express way were attacked and three of them were robbed while the other two were kidnapped.

“When the report reached us, the Command’s technical and human resources where deployed to ensure the rescue of the two victims and the arrest of the culprits.

“In view of the foregoing, there is no way 20 people could be travelling inside one car can be kidnapped without trace or a report to the police by the relatives of the victims or witnesses to the crime,” he said.

The Commissioner urged the press to always cross-check their facts before publishing any story.

“All accounts of criminal incidents or stories should be verified before publication to avoid being involved in sharing mischief.”

He also advised those who patronise the social media to be wary of stories they share especially if they have questionable sources.

The post Police deny Abuja-Kaduna road kidnap saga appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

