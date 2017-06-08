Police discovers criminals hideout at National Stadium

The Lagos State Police command police have arrested 24 suspected criminals at a hideout at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria. The new Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, Adamu Ibrahim had ordered his men to raid the suspected criminals hideout at the National Stadium,. The operation which lasted …

