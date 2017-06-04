Pages Navigation Menu

Police discovers kidnappers, Herbalists hideout in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command have discovered the hideout of kidnappers in the State, having raided a building found in a bush along Igede Road in Ilawe-Ekiti in Ekiti South-West Local Government Area. During the raid, police operatives said they discovered effigies, which the owner, Adeboye Adegbola, 35, claimed were traditional images of some Yoruba gods. …

