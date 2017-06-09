Police dismiss reports of mass kidnapping along Abuja-Kaduna highway

The Kaduna State Police command, on Friday denied reports in some section of the media that 20 people were kidnapped on Wednesday along Abuja-Kaduna express way. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh, said this at a news conference in Kaduna. “The Command wishes to state that, there was no report of such incident and the story is entirely a fabricated falsehood intended to create fear in the minds of citizens.

