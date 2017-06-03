Police: Don’t accept drinks, suya from strangers

Police in Enugu have advised drivers and passengers to shun offers of drinks and suya meat from unknown persons at motor parks and other public areas. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Ebere Amaraizu, gave the advice in a statement issued in Enugu on Saturday. Amaraizu explained that recent intelligence showed that some unscrupulous persons were using the new contrivance to steal people’s property.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

