Police fire tear gas at protesters in restive Moroccan city – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


Vanguard

Police fire tear gas at protesters in restive Moroccan city
Vanguard
Police fired tear gas as clashes erupted Thursday between them and demonstrators in the Moroccan city of Al-Hoceima, epicentre of a protest movement that has shaken the northern region for months. The tear gas was fired as dozens of young people threw …
