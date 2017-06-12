Pages Navigation Menu

Police hunt militant leader over threat text messages

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Emma Amaize

ASABA— OPERATIVES of the State Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, SSIB, Delta State Command, are collaborating with other security agencies to track  down a suspected militant leader, Augustine Gbangbarn, alleged to have sent threat text messages to SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company and the Joint Task Force, JTF, over the killing of notorious militant leader, Ossy Ibori, by soldiers.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed to Vanguard that police were on manhunt for the militant leader, said intelligence report indicated that Gbangbarn “is suspected to be the leader of the militant group that carried out attack on the Marine Police patrol team in Sapele on May 8.”

He said: “The group has been sending threat text messages to SEPLAT  and JTF and may also have line with the militants that have vowed to carry out reprisals following the Ondo Creek operation, which resulted in the death of notorious Ossy Ibori.”

Ibrahim disclosed that SIIB operatives have spread their dragnets to Bomadi, Patani, Sapele, Warri, Ogborikoko and riverine communities to fish out the culprits, whose attack on a police marine patrol team caused the death of some police officers.

