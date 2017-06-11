Pages Navigation Menu

Police IRT celebrate arrest of billionaire kidnapper Evans, dance to Tekno’s song [PHOTOS, VIDEO]

Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, have celebrated the arrest of Nigeria’s billionaire kidnapper, Evans. The kidnap kingpin, it was gathered, targets wealthy businessmen and collects no less than N50m before releasing them. ￼ Evans was arrested in his Magodo Estate mansion around 1pm on Saturday by the IRT, headed […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

