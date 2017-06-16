Police nab fake soldier in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

THe Police in Abia State have arrested a fake soldier identified as Okezie Chukwuebuka with a female member of his gang, Gift Johnson in Umuahia.

Police sources told Saturday Vanguard that one Stephen had lodged a complaint that he was robbed of his Gionee M2 phone valued N28,000, along Uzuakoli road, Umuahia by three men and a lady, one of whom was dressed in military uniform.

Acting on a tip off, the Police arrested Chukwuebuka with his accomplice, Gift, at their hideout. When a search was conducted on them, 2 pairs of Army camouflage uniform, 2 Itel phones, Cash of N23,000,UBA cheque leaves belonging to Uwajumogu Ikechukwu and Fidelity Bank and Skye Bank cheque leaves belonging to Eni Virginia Enyinnaya were recoveed from them.

The post Police nab fake soldier in Abia appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

