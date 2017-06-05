Police nab kidnapper, 2 robbery suspects in Delta

By Emma Amaize

LAGOS—LUCK ran out of a suspected kidnapper, Shuaibu, an indigene of Kogi State, whose gang abducted a 70-year-old man, Mr. Charles Eze, in Delta State, in April 22, as he was nabbed by the police yesterday.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, said: “Though the kidnap syndicate released the victim, abducted along Idumuga-Obomkpa Road after collecting ransom, police kept monitoring the group.

“Acting on intelligence, operatives of the State Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crimes Squad, SAKCCS, arrested Shuaibu, 35.

The Commissioner said the suspect, who reside at Ogbe-Obi village, Illah, Oshimili North Local Government Area, “has confessed and mentioned his cohorts and investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, a police surveillance patrol team and Owa Oyibu vigilante unit in the state, weekend, arrested two robbery suspects.

Recovered from both suspects, said to be indigenes of Anambra State, were two locally-made cut- to-size pistols and two live cartridges.

