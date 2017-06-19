Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police nab serial car snatcher, thief in Bayelsa – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Police nab serial car snatcher, thief in Bayelsa
The Nation Newspaper
A dismissed soldier, John Andrew, has been arrested by the police for allegedly being part of a syndicate responsible for snatching vehicles with master keys in Bayelsa and other states across the country. Andrew, who admitted his involvement in many …
Implement promises to N-Delta, ex-militant, Smith urges FGVanguard
Service to God key to prosperity – Bayelsa Governor's wifeTVC News
Bayelsa's Painful RainsTHISDAY Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.