Police nab suspect for killing brother

Police in Enugu have arrested a suspect, simply identified as Afamefuna, for stabbing his younger brother to death at Agungwu-Ugwuoba Community in Oji River Local Government Area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu that the ugly incident took place on June 5 at about 6:30 p.m.

Amaraizu said Police operatives in Oji River Police Division arrested the suspect.

“Afamefuna had allegedly stabbed to death his younger brother identified as Chukwuebuka, over a yet to be established issue, which allegedly triggered a quarrel.

“After being allegedly stabbed at the back by his elder brother, which made him to slumber, he was later rushed to the hospital where Chukwuebuka was confirmed dead.

“Afamefuna is said to be about 33 years while Chukwuebuka, the deceased, is said to be about 31 years.’’

He noted that the suspect was currently helping operatives of the Homicide section of the states Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (CIID) in their investigation.

Amaraizu said that the body of the deceased had been deposited in a nearby mortuary for autopsy while the

suspect had been blaming the devil for the unfortunate incident.

The post Police nab suspect for killing brother appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

