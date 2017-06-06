Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police name London terrorists – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Police name London terrorists
The Nation Newspaper
The police yesterday named two of the men who carried out Saturday night's terror attack in London. Scotland Yard said Pakistan-born Khuram Butt, 27, from Barking, east London was known to police and MI5 but there was no intelligence to suggest an

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.