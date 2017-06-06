Police name London terrorists – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Police name London terrorists
The Nation Newspaper
The police yesterday named two of the men who carried out Saturday night's terror attack in London. Scotland Yard said Pakistan-born Khuram Butt, 27, from Barking, east London was known to police and MI5 but there was no intelligence to suggest an …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!