Police name London terrorists

The police yesterday named two of the men who carried out Saturday night’s terror attack in London.

Scotland Yard said Pakistan-born Khuram Butt, 27, from Barking, east London was known to police and MI5 but there was no intelligence to suggest an attack.

The other attacker was Rachid Redouane, 30, from Barking, who police said claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan.

The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48.

They drove a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the area around Borough Market.

A vigil was held at Potters Field Park near London Bridge also yesterday to remember the victims.

Thirty six people remained in hospital, with 18 in a critical condition

Assistant Commander Mark Rowley said: “Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice.”

He said the investigation into Butt began two years ago but “there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly”.

He added: “Work is ongoing to understand more about them, their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else.”

Butt once featured in a Channel 4 documentary about Islamist extremists with links to the jailed preacher Anjem Choudary.

The attacker, who had at least two older siblings, can be seen in last year’s TV documentary arguing with police officers in the street.

An online CV seen by the BBC shows that he got an NVQ Level 2 In business administration and went on to work in an administrative role for a company called Auriga Holdings based in East Ham which manages Kentucky Fried Chicken outlets.

He had also worked in a customer services role for Transport for London and was the sole director of a now-dissolved company called Kool Kosmetics.

The vigil began as a sombre and quiet gathering under the trees in Potters Field Park, where people stood in quiet contemplation looking out over the Thames.

So many did not have the words to describe how they were feeling but spoke of their desire to stand together with others and show love.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s speech roused the quiet crowd of thousands into hearty applause of agreement when he spoke of his disgust of – and defiance at – the horror of Saturday’s events.

After a minute’s silence, many went forward to lay flowers beneath the flagpoles of City Hall and lingered to speak with one another.

It was a dignified show of solidarity and strength in the face of fear and hate.

Counter terrorism police have made two fresh raids on addresses in east London in connection with Saturday’s deadly terror attack in London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers entered properties in Newham and Barking at 4.15am on Monday and “a number” of people had been detained.

Searches were continuing at both addresses, police added.

Residents reported hearing “loud flash bangs and gunshots” in the early hours of Monday morning.

Terrorists brought carnage to the streets of Britain for the second time in as many weeks, killing seven and leaving 21 fighting for their lives.

Pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

One of the attackers shouted “this is for Allah” as he knifed a man near a pub – while the Islamic State militant group claimed its fighters carried out the attack.

BBC home affairs correspondent Dominic Casciani said two people in Barking raised concerns about him.

One man called the anti-terrorism hotline in 2015, while a woman went to the local police station because she was scared Butt was trying to radicalise her children.

Security planners made him a lower priority than other targets because of lack of information that he was involved in attack-planning, the correspondent said.

Sources in Dublin said Redouane was understood to have been carrying an identification card issued in the Republic of Ireland when he was shot dead, the Press Association reported.

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said he was not a member of a “small group” being monitored by Irish police for radicalisation.

Six women and four men arrested by police after the attack are still being questioned, police said.

The post Police name London terrorists appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

