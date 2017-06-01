Police Officers Urged To Protect Rights Of Citizens – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Police Officers Urged To Protect Rights Of Citizens
CHANNELS TELEVISION
IGP Idris Receives Patrol Vehicles In Kano Police officers and men in the Ondo State Command have been urged to always serve and protect the rights of the people with respect due to them. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, South West geopolitical …
[ June 1, 2017 ] Police boss warns against human rights violation Latest News
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!