Police On Red Alert Over Evacuation Ultimatum To Ibos

The police on Wednesday said they had deployed detectives to arrest northern youths, who ordered Ibo to leave the North before October 1, 2017. The groups had, on Tuesday, issued a three-month ultimatum to people of Igbo extraction, resident in all 19 states in the North, to leave or be forced out before October 1,…

The post Police On Red Alert Over Evacuation Ultimatum To Ibos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

